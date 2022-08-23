POWDERLY — Steven Ray Gates, 58, of Powderly, died Friday, August 19, 2022, at 3:40 p.m. at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. He was a retired truck driver Jones Trucking and Whitakers, and he was a member at Woodson Baptist Church.
Survivors: sister, Karen (Keith) White; brother, Gary (Dawn) Gates; and several nieces and nephews.
Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Joines Chapel Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online Condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented