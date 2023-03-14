Steven “Stevie” Ray Evans, 72, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Mar. 11, 2023, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Steven was born Jan. 18, 1951, in Chicago, Illinois to the late Edward K. Evans and Lauretta M. Adkins Evans. He attended Brescia University and was a self-employed computer tech. He was a member of the Faith Lutheran Church in Owensboro.
Stevie was a lover of music and enjoyed playing his guitars and composing his latest tunes. His other passion was fishing, especially with his special friends, Ms. Bonnie Fuchs and Mr. Frank Amaya.
Along with his parents, Stevie was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Sabrina Whitehouse Evans; his brother-in-law, R. Joe Marcum; and two nephews, Randy Joe Marcum and Justin Dwayne Lambert.
Survivors include his son, Steven Evans; two daughters, Lisa Ann Evans and Jenna Diane (Jeff) Johnson; five siblings, Edward K. Evans, Jr., Jacqueline (Bruce) Lee, Cathie (Stanley) Lambert, Teresa Marcum, and Michael H. Evans; nieces, Melissa (Brian) Merrill, Amanda (John) Brooks, Catrinia (Lucas) Lambert, and Luciana Evans; and nephews, Dean Elliott (Lisa) Hope, Scott (Mailin) Marcum, Michael E. (Jessica) Evans, and Tyler (Kelly) Evans.
Stevie will be buried in Muhlenberg County after cremation. A private graveside service will be held and extended family and friends will be notified when the service is scheduled.
Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville is in charge of arrangements.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
