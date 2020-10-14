MARION — Steven “Todd” Reddick, 52, of Marion, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. Todd was a mighty man of God that won the ultimate prize in heaven after fighting a long cancer battle.
If you knew Todd, you know how incredibly proud of his family he was: his wife, Michelle, and all of his children, Kayla (Ben McCurry), Ashton (Bradley Wyatt), Rebekah (Sam Laskowski), Jack, Jonah, Jett and John-Luke; eight grandchildren, Georgia, Beckham, Griffin, Goldie, Brooks, Gwyneth, Grady, and Sawyer; his mother, Diane Reddick, and late father Jake Reddick; his mother-in-law, Judy Belt, and late father-in-law Eddie Belt; two sisters and two brothers-in-law, Stefanie (Jaime Crowell) and Amy (Dr. David Bealle); a brother-in-law, David Belt (Abbey Belt); and 18 total nieces and nephews.
Todd was known for being strong, funny, intelligent, hardworking, persistent and maybe even a little mischievous. He was always going out of his way to make someone laugh. He enjoyed playing sports and was an incredible coach. Todd loved being outside fishing, hunting, camping and boating with his family. He was an excellent worker and loved running heavy equipment. We know his dad, Jake, has already put him to work helping build the kingdom in Heaven. His strength throughout his life was unbelievable and his faith in God never ceased no matter what circumstances he faced.
Services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Gilbert Funeral Home with burial following at Mapleview Cemetery.
In addition to flowers, the family would appreciate donations for his sons to the Todd Reddick Memorial fund at Farmers Bank.
