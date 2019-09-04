Steven Wayne Spivey, 29, of Ohio County, passed away Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. He was born in Washington, North Carolina, on Feb. 26, 1990, to Patricia Dunn Bartlett and Bobby Gail Spivey Jr. Steven was a member of Angels Among Us. He enjoyed racing, riding ATVs and playing basketball with his friends. He was employed by Tire Recycling in Owensboro.
Steven was preceded in death by his biological father, Joseph Hilton; his maternal grandfather, Richard Willis Dunn; paternal grandparents Carlene Levitts and Bobby Spivey Sr.; his aunt, Nina Dunn Bickle.
Along with his parents, Steven is survived by his stepfather, Terry Bartlett; his brother, Richard (Tiffany Fulton) Spivey; his sister, Christina (John) Jones; his maternal grandmother, Patricia Dunn; his paternal grandmother, Dot Buck; his aunts, Michelle (Jimmy) Mcgohen, Tracy Buck and Yovonne Leckow; his niece, Tierra Taylor; his nephews, Reggie Taylor and Jamari Jones; his great-niece, Leone Taylor; his cousins, T.J. and Tiffany along with other numerous cousins.
Services will be 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at Lifepointe Church. Visitation will be at the church from 2 p.m. Friday until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Calvery Hill Cemetery.
Miller Schapmire Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Spivey.
