Steven Wheatley, 47, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022. He was born July 7, 1975, in Owensboro to Steven B. Wheatley, Sr. and Sandra Aldridge Elliot. Steve owned and operated Steamway in Owensboro, where he serviced homes cleaning carpets and more.
Steve was a proud dad to his only daughter, Tristen, and a proud dog dad to Bella as well. He was easygoing and loved making everyone around him laugh. Steve had a big heart; he was always looking for someone to help. He was a loving son, who will be remembered for how great of a guy he truly was.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Melba and Evelyn Haycraft Wheatley, and maternal grandparents, Charles Issacc and Catherine Eunice McBride Aldridge.
Along with his parents, also surviving Steve is his daughter, Tristen (Jacob) Hester of Owensboro; stepmother, Tina Wheatley of Henderson; and siblings, Jennifer Harney and Travis Elliott, both of Owensboro.
The funeral service will be 3 p.m. Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of charitable donations made payable to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of charitable donations made payable to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
