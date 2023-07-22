Stewart Glyn Coomes, 90, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the Carmel Home. He was born in Daviess County to the late Steve and Verda Hayden Coomes. Mr. Coomes owned and operated Stewart Coomes Construction for more than 50 years. His ability is represented by many commercial buildings and homes in the Owensboro area that were either designed, drafted, and/or built by him. He was also a licensed appraiser, a real estate broker, and a member of Immaculate Catholic Church for more than 60 years.
He was also an avid and faithful YMCA member who especially enjoyed basketball and racquetball. In recent years he continued his exercise while living at the Carmel Home where he also enjoyed many card games and Bingo. Many residents will miss his great sense of humor and the joy he brought by sharing jokes and friendly conversations.
Mr. Coomes was preceded in death by a sister, Rose Alma Vannote, and a brother, Gary Stephen Coomes.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Barbara Riney Coomes; daughters, Mary Glynn Potts and Lisa Englert (David); son, Greg Coomes (Allison); grandchildren, Katy Flakoll, Kelly Chafatelli (Andrew), Kimberly Follis (Michael), Kristen Linn (Jacob), Michael Englert (Courtney), Ben Englert (Veronica), Sarah Englert (Jake), Caleb Coomes (Alex), and Jordan Coomes; 16 great-grandchildren; sister, Brenda Ray Burlingame; and nephews, Chris Reed and David Burlingame.
Mr. Coomes was continually surrounded by the beautiful love and prayers of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren who brought him such joy.
The funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 24, 2023, at the Carmel Home. Burial will be in St. Alphonsus Cemetery. Visitation is 3 to 6 p.m., with prayers at 5:30 p.m., Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass Monday at the Carmel Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Carmel Home, 2501 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303 or Immaculate Catholic Church, 2516 Christie Place, Owensboro, KY 42301.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to the staff of the Carmel Home for the two and a half years of kindness and dedicated care that they provided to Mr. Coomes.
Messages and condolences for the family may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented