LIVERMORE — Stu Drake, 58, of Livermore, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 17, 2021 at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville. Stuart Edward Drake was born February 12, 1963 in Calhoun, Kentucky to Sherley Edward and Barbara Anne Conrad Drake, was married to the former Tonya Lea Bradshaw September 6, 1986 and was better known as “Stu” to both his family and friends. Stu was a major drag racing enthusiast and loved his faithful companion, his dog, “Sophie” who he also nicknamed, “Swoop.” Stu was preceded in death by his wife of 30 years, Tonya Bradshaw Drake, who died January 18, 2017; by his father, Sherley E. “Duck” Drake, who died April 2, 2021; and by Tonya’s daughter, Hollie Schindler, who died January 29, 2020.
Survivors include his fiancée, Sandra Willis; a son, Darrell Wayne Reed of Owensboro; two granddaughters, Shelby Grace and Gracie Schindler; his mother, Barbara Drake of Island; and a sister, Vicki Hughes (Jerry) of Island.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 P.M. Thursday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the Rev. Tommy Webb officiating. Burial will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Livermore. Friends may visit with Stu’s family from 11:00 A.M. until 3:00 P.M. Thursday at Musters in Livermore.
Stu’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 3:00 P.M. Thursday.
The Stu Drake family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Stu Drake, Memorial Fund; C/O Muster Funeral Homes; P.O. Box 228; Livermore, Kentucky 42352. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Livermore.
