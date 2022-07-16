Stuart Wayne Jones, 65, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022, surrounded by family. Stuart was born April 25, 1957, in Tell City, Indiana. His family moved to Owensboro shortly after his birth. Stuart was an Owensboro High School Alumni and continued his education at the University of Kentucky. He was a journeyman tool and die maker, working at Premium Allied Tool and MPD, Inc., before obtaining a bachelor of science degree from Murray State University. Stuart then began teaching in the career and technical education department at Henderson County High School and retired in 2016. Stuart was a member of Hall Street Baptist Church for many years, but recently held a special love for Walnut Memorial Baptist Church.
Some of his many interests and hobbies include model building, coin collecting, and UK basketball. However, golf held a special place in his heart. Stuart never had idle hands; he was always working on a project of sorts. Anyone that knew him would tell you his greatest asset was storytelling and his incredible sense of humor.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Eldred and Sue Jones, and sister, Kathy Jones Chavez.
Those who remain to cherish his memory include his wife of 43 years, Janet Chancellor Jones; two sons, Jeremy (Bethany) Jones of Owensboro and Derek (Whitney) Jones of Viera, Florida; four grandchildren, Harlee, Deacon, Campbell, and Denver; as well as his sister, Barbara (Johnny) West of Owensboro.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, July 18, 2022, in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday and from noon to service time Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented