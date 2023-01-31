ROCKPORT, INDIANA — Styls Michael (Mike) Matthews, 82, of Rockport, Indiana, died Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at his home in Rockport, Indiana. He was a member of the US Naval Reserves and worked in the automotive business, owning several businesses.
Survivors: daughters, Cindy Stuteville and Mindy Hiles; son, Michael Patrick Matthews; sister, Patricia Mowen; and brothers, Doug Matthews and Jon Matthews.
A private graveside service will be held at Sunset Hill Cemetery and a celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana has been entrusted with care.
Friends may leave a condolence for the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
Commented