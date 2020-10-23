MORGANTOWN — Sudie Mae Pendley, 73, of Morgantown, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born May 7, 1947, in Ohio County to the late Lonnie P. and Bernice Ward Phelps. Sudie attended Belmont General Baptist Church in Morgantown and was a homemaker.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by four sisters, Louise Decker, Pauline Daugherty, Adeline Bullock and Deloris Geary; one brother, Eugene Phelps; and various nieces and nephews.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of 50 years, Burbon Pendley of Morgantown; one son, Byron (Sarah) Pendley of Beaver Dam; and four brothers, Lonnie (Joanna) Phelps Jr. of Hartford, John (Joann) Phelps of Owensboro, J.C. (Janet) Phelps of Olaton and Walter (Bonnie) Phelps of Owensboro. Sudie was blessed with three grandchildren, Eden Pendley, Noah Pendley and Lily-Mae Pendley, all of Beaver Dam; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Friends may visit with Mrs. Pendley’s family from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, half of our seating capacity can be occupied, and face masks are required.
