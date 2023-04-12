Sue Alice Palmer, 85, of Owensboro, passed away from natural causes in the early hours of Saturday, April 8, 2023. Born in Tishomingo, Mississippi to the late Paul and Ethel Wiley, she grew up during the Great Depression and World War II which instilled resilience in her that carried her throughout her life. Raising her children alone while her husband served in the Vietnam War, she studied nursing and graduated second in her class at nursing school.
Mrs. Palmer was an avid reader and painter for most of her life until she lost her vision. Even then, she maintained curiosity and genuine love for her fellow man. She never met a stranger and always strived to foster a spirit of camaraderie with everyone she met. If there was laughter at a gathering, she was usually at the center of it.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel J. Palmer, the love of her life, for over 50 years.
She is succeeded by her five children, Sam Palmer, II (Shirley) of Owensboro, Evelyn Keeley (Phillip) of Bowling Green, Paul Palmer (Joan) of Des Moines, Iowa, James Palmer (Connie) of Owensboro, and Amanda Reed (Conrad) of Bowling Green; her grandchildren, John Palmer, III (Jenna), John Paul Palmer, Katie Palmer, Steven Palmer, Josie Keeley, Aidan Palmer, Sarah Keeley, Nadia Palmer, Craig Reed, Helen Reed, and Margaret Reed; and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements are private.
James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
