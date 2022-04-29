Sue Ann Sterling, 81, went to be with her Savior, April 27, 2022. She was born October 20, 1940, in Daviess County, to the late Tom and Beulah Jones. Sue Ann attended high school at Owensboro Tech High and graduated in 1958. Shortly after, she began a 40-year career as hairdresser. She was a devoted member of Bellevue Baptist Church where she faithfully served in the kitchen ministry for many years. Sue Ann enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, James Sterling; her children, Mark Sterling (Kathy) and Jason Sterling (Susie); her grandchildren, Blake Sterling (Jen), Sarah Messner (Casey), Kate, Elizabeth, and Anne Wright, and Eva Sterling. Sue Ann was blessed with three great-grandchildren, Ivy James Messner, Sterling Messner, and Brees Sterling.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday, May 2, 2022, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial followed in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to all of Sue Ann’s caregivers at Hospice of Western Kentucky.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Hospice of Western Kentucky Heartford House or the Bellevue Baptist Church Building Fund.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
