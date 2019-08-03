ISLAND -- Sue Banks, 69, of Island went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at her home in Island. Kama Sue Daniels was born March 25, 1950, in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky to the late J.D. and Bessie Imogene Bullock Daniels and was married to Thomas Clarence Banks Jr. Dec. 19, 1970. Sue was a homemaker and member of Island United Methodist Church. She loved planting her flowers, gardening and spending time with family, friends and her church members. Sue loved her family very much; she fought the good fight and won! This world lost one of the kindest. Sue served the Lord as described in Galatians 2:20, I have been crucified with Christ; and it is no longer I who live, but Christ lives in me; and the life which I now live in the flesh I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved me and gave Himself up for me.
Survivors include her husband of 48 years, Thomas Banks Jr.; a son, Thomas C. Banks III of Island; a brother, Danny Joe Daniels (Donna) of Island; three sisters, Marcella Burden (Les) of Livermore, Becky Dugger (Scotty) of Owensboro and Carolyn Burden (Harry) of Livermore; two aunts, Charlet Daniels Tindle of Calhoun and Margie Daniels Austin of Owensboro; two brothers-in-law, Larry Banks (Kathy) of Rockport, Indiana and Mike Banks (Poncie) of Owensboro; several nieces, nephews and many friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the Revs. Eric Espada and Jeff Graham officiating. Burial will be in the Island Community Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Sue's family from 4 until 8 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday at Musters in Livermore.
The Sue Banks family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Island United Methodist Church; 380 W. Main St., Island, KY 42350. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Livermore.
The family of Sue Banks wishes to express their sincere appreciation for the love and care given to her by Baptist Health Hospice in Madisonville, Joann and Beverly Ashby, Lois and Bernie Crumbaker, and her family at Island United Methodist Church.
Share your memories and photos of Sue at musterfuneralhomes.com.
Commented