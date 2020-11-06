CANEYVILLE — Sue Bartos, of Caneyville, died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at The Heartford House in Owensboro, surrounded by her family. The former Suellen A. Sonneman was born March 4, 1941, in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, to the late Theodore Sonneman and the late Elinor Tuel. She loved her Lord, Jesus.
She was a lifelong Lutheran and was active in every church to which she belonged. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed caring for her children, always putting their needs over her own. Sue found joy in simple, natural things. She loved her family, all children, sports (especially basketball), her dog, Buddy, and watching the hummingbirds outside her living room window.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded also in death by a son-in-law, Steven Wahler.
Survivors include her husband of 61 years, William “Bill” Bartos; three sons, David (Mona) Bartos of Anneta, James (Julia) Bartos of West Delphi, Indiana, and Steven Bartos (Elva Duncan) of Caneyville; three daughters, Lori Deno (Paul) of Fordsville, Sherri (Joe) Ulber of Owensboro and Tami Wahler of Owensboro; 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and many brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and friends.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Caneyville Christian Community Chapel, 1120 Choncie Lee Road, Caneyville. Burial will follow at the Amish cemetery near the church. Brother Richard Pickens, Brother Aaron Stoll and Brother Stephen Habegger will officiate. Visitation for Sue will be from 9 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for visitation and the funeral service will be limited and masks are required in accordance with state guidelines.
A special thanks to the wonderful caregivers at Owensboro Health and The Hartford House.
Care has been entrusted to Geary Funeral Home in Fordsville. Condolences may be made at www.gearycares.com.
Commented