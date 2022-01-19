Sue Bivin Leibfreid, 88, of Owensboro, went to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday, January 16, 2022, at her home. She was surrounded by family and her long-time friend and caregiver, Joy Ensminger. She was raised in Muhlenburg County by the late Texal and Jennie V. Steele.
Sue loved her home, growing flowers, sewing, singing, and entertaining. Everyone was always welcome at her table for a delicious meal. Sue was a member of Yellow Creek Baptist Church.
Sue is survived by her husband of 38 years, Don S. Leibfreid; a daughter, Carla Sue Boehman of Owensboro; sons, Tom Sparks (Nancy) of Owensboro, Eddie Sparks (Brenda) of Utica, and Ronnie Leibfreid of Evansville, IN; grandchildren, Aaron Davidson and Seth Sparks; and several great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, January 20 at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory where visitation will be from 12 p.m. until the time of service. Entombment will follow at Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301 or Alzheimer’s Association, 6100 Dutchmans Ln # 401, Louisville, KY 40205.
