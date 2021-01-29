Sue Brooke Nix Ham, 88, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at Signature Healthcare at Hillcrest. She was born March 2, 1932, in Hancock County to the late John Nathan and Mildred Harris Nix. Sue worked as a certified dietary manager in healthcare and was a member of Crosspointe Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marshall L. Ham, in 2015; and siblings Beverly, Billie Faye, Joann, Johnny and Ben.
She is survived by two daughters, Vicki Falloway (Delbert) and Katherine S. Schroader; two sons, Johnny Davis Embry (Betty Jean) and Steven L. Ham; eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; brother Jimmy Nix (Judy); and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at a later date. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
