CENTRAL CITY — Sue Carol Dunn, 78, of Central City, died Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Sue was surrounded by her children, having finished the work she had to on earth was called into the presence of the Christ she loved. She was born March 28, 1942, in Muhlenberg County. She was a waitress and of Baptist faith. She enjoyed spending time reading the Bible, talking on the phone and collecting cookbooks and angel figurines. She was a kind-hearted and caring mother and loved her family and friends deeply. We celebrate Sue’s call to be with our lord and savior to spend eternity with the ones she has missed.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Joe Dockendorf Sr.; second husband, Calvin Dunn; and her parents, Ecklas and Plinie Harper; and several brothers and sisters.
She was survived by her son, Joe (Janelle) Dockendorf Jr.; daughters Carol (Armando) Reyes and Regina (Kevin Sr.) Wanner; grandchildren Joshua Dockendorf, Jarrod Dockendorf Fayth Acasio and Kevin Wanner Jr.; step-grandchildren Chris Reyes and Charles Reyes; brother Ray Harper; and sisters Opal Woodruff, Connie Cornette, Ruth Rust, Evelyn Stobaugh and Joyce Griffin.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Bro. Danny Greene officiating. Burial will follow in New Harmony Cemetery in Bremen. Visitation will be 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. Capacity will be limited to comply with current state guidelines.
