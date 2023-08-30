GREENVILLE — Sue Carol Saddler Ray, 81, of Greenville, passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born April 26, 1942, in Muhlenberg County.
Sue was employed by House of Onyx for over 34 years where she was a favorite among her co-workers and customers. Sue embraced everyone around her with warmth and her beautiful smile.
Many people called her Mom because of her love for those around her.
Sue most enjoyed spending time with her family.
She was a generous and giving person who wanted to make everyone feel welcomed and loved.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Sammy Reed; parents, James Cecil Saddler and Joyce Ovella Gregory Saddler; and sister, Joan Glenn.
She is survived by her children, Renee (Charlie) Green of Greenville, Kevin (Vickie) Reed of Princeton, Kim Johnson of Graham, and Nicole (Frank) Miller of Greenville; three granddaughters, Bailey Reed of White Plains, Allie Miller of Greenville, and Crystal Green of Central City; two great-granddaughters who affectionately called her “Peppy”, Kaitlyn and Alex Green; and two brothers, Randy (Kathy) Saddler of Bremen and Sandy Saddler of Henderson.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Rev. James Watkins officiating.
Burial will be in New Cypress Cemetery. Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
