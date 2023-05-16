BREMEN — Sue Carolyn Gipson Gossett, 71, of Bremen, died Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 8:55 a.m. at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. She was a real estate agent for Baker Realty and she attended East Union General Baptist Church.
Survivors: husband, Kenneth Gossett; sons, Shane Gossett, Jeffery (Lisa) Gossett, and Nathan Gossett; and sisters, Brenda (Mike) Jarvis, and Patsy Buchanan.
Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: East Union General Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
