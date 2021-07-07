Sue Carolyn Taylor Estes, 86, passed away Monday, July 5, 2021, after a long life filled with family, laughter, fun and so much more. She was born February 21, 1935, in Owensboro to the late Arthur Watt Taylor and Ida Bell Atherton Taylor.
Her young life was quite a struggle after tragically losing her mother at a young age, but she worked hard in the home and helped raise her brothers, all the while continuing to go to school, where she met the love of her life, Todd. May, 1954, she married the late James Todd Estes, and they set off to Indianapolis to begin their life together, he working for Chrysler Motors, and she working for US Envelope; their journey began. Nine years and three children later, they relocated to Owensboro where they lived most of their 50 years together.
For her entire life she was a bright light to the people she knew, she had a quick smile and was always willing to lend a helping hand. Sue loved her Lord and was a regular at Calvary Temple Assembly of God for decades, serving and showing the love of Christ to all. She loved travel and camping and though she was afraid to get in the water, she would happily ride in a boat just soaking up the sun. Sue seemed to always want to find new things to do to stay active. She took ceramic classes and gardening classes; her yard was beautiful, and some of her beautiful ceramic items are still on display in many places including her own home. She even taught all three of her children how to drive. In mid-life, she decided she wanted to become a hair stylist. This required that she be a high school graduate, and since she had to quit school early, she needed to get her GED. On her first try, she passed the GED test and later the next year, she completed cosmetology school at Mr. Jim’s. Sue occupied a station at Silver Scissors for a number of years and had many regular clients right up to the day of her retirement.
A life full of faith, fun, family, laughter and beautiful sights has come to an end, but her legacy lives on in the hearts of her friends and family, her children, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mom, Mamaw, Sue, Aunt Carolyn; what a beautiful life.
Sue was preceded in death by her husband; parents; three brothers, James Watt Taylor, Montie Gene Taylor, and Hugh Wendall Taylor; and her grandson, Timothy Wayne Kirtley.
She is survived by her three children Robert (Violet) Estes, Cheryl (Charlie) Kirtley, and Jim (Kim) Estes; five grandchildren, Andy, Rob, Justin, Schaefer and Megan; and seven great-grandchildren, Braden, Tyler, Zander, Peirce, Penny, Weston and Baker.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Owensboro Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel. Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
