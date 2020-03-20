Sue Carroll Beavin Wilson, 80, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital in Hardinsburg. She was born in Owensboro on Feb. 8, 1940, to the late Joseph Edward and Sadie Havener Beavin. Sue worked as a teacher’s aide for the city school system most her life. She was a member of First Baptist Church. Sue enjoyed bowling, UK basketball, making baby quilts for her grandchildren and working in her yard, but most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her special friend, Della Phillips.
Sue was preceded in death by her brother, Edward Beavin; a sister, Janice Ray; three grandchildren, Misty, Ashley and Joe Ashley; and her companion of 24 years, Leslie Mauzy.
Sue is survived by her children, Karen (Paul) Ebelhar and Mike (Brenda) Fulkerson, both of Owensboro, Sandy (Bruce) Fitzgerald of Livermore, David Fulkerson of Bremen, Lisa (Don) Uselton of Lafayette, Indiana, and Susan Young; 17 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; one brother; and two sisters.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Wilson. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Sue Carroll Beavin Wilson at www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented