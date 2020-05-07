HAWESVILLE — Sue Davies Harrer, 95, of Hawesville, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, at her son’s home in Nashville. She was born Oct. 7, 1924, in Chambers, Kentucky, to the late Claude and Flora Bruner Davies. Sue was a retired postal clerk for the USPS for many years. Her father wanted her to attend college, but much to his dismay, she went to work for GE to help the war effort during World War II. She was a lifelong member of Hawesville Baptist Church, where she played the piano for more than 50 years. She was also a 50-year member of the Eastern Star. Sue was an avid UK basketball fan, and her back door was always open to her friends for coffee. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Harrer Sr.; and a son, David Harrer.
She is survived by her son, Robert (Nadine) Harrer Jr.; and grandchildren Justin Harrer and Anna Celeste Harrer.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, all services will be private. Join us at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 9, 2020 on our Facebook page, Gibson & Son Funeral Home, for Sue’s service. Sue will be laid to rest in Memory Gardens, Hawesville. In lieu of flowers, feel free to make donations in Sue’s memory to Hawesville Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
