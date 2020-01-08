Sue Dawson Birdlow, 99, of Owensboro, passed away on Jan. 6, 2020, at Hermitage Manor Nursing Home. She was born March 17, 1920, in Lipscomb, Texas, to the late Dr. Arthur W. Dawson and Susan Weible Dawson. She retired after 41 years from General Electric working in accounting and financing. Sue was a member of First Christian Church, Owensboro Women's Club, Herb Society, Owensboro Garden Club and American Businesswomen Association. She was a Lady Kentucky Colonel, Kentucky Colonel and past Lake Area Director of Carnegian Inc. She was the granddaughter of the Rev. William Harrison Dawson who founded Dawson Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Edward Birdlow on May 22, 1984; grandson David Franklin Tucker in 1987; brothers Weibel & Wilbur Dawson; stepdaughter Phyllis Birdlow; and half-sister, Verna Mae Vornbrock.
She is survived by her daughters, Sherron Hagan Tucker, of Boca Raton, Florida, and Cynthia Hicks Little, of Owensboro; two stepdaughters, Rhonda Birdlow, of Bloomington, Indiana, and Jan White, of Indianapolis, Indianapolis; grandson David Little, of Lexington; and a niece, Elaine Keith (Jim), of Lexington.
Services will be at 1 p.m. on Friday at First Christian Church, 700 J.R. Miller Blvd., Owensboro. Burial will follow in Yellow Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to First Christian Church, 700 J.R. Miller Blvd., Owensboro, KY 42303.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
