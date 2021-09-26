Sue Duley Lasseigne, 88, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. Sue was born in Adairville on Dec. 22, 1932, to Dr. William Peyton and Muriel Warford Duley. She received her degree in medical technology from the University of Louisville in 1953 and ran the lab for a group of doctors in Owensboro for 37 years. In October 1953, she married Oliver Henry Lasseigne. They raised one daughter, Suzanne.
Sue enjoyed traveling, playing Bridge, walking, finding bargains and keeping up with current events, politics and medical discoveries. She was always interested in other people and made friends easily when she found a connection. She was devoted to her family, especially her daughter. She was a determined, capable, spunky and kind woman who overcame many adversities. Even in the face of adversity, she was able to laugh. She moved from Owensboro to Heritage Hunt in Gainesville, Virginia, in 2007 to be closer to her daughter and son-in-law after her husband died and made many new friends.
Sue was preceded in death by her father and mother; her brother, Dr. Jack Ray Duley; her husband, Oliver; and her brother, Dr. William Price Duley.
She is survived by her daughter, Suzanne Lasseigne Marshall and husband Joseph Roman Marshall, Jr. of Manassas, Virginia; three nieces, Carole Duley Vick, Kay Duley Wheatley and Betty Lynn Duley; and one nephew, Dr. William Price Duley Jr.
She will be cremated, and her remains will be taken back to Owensboro Memorial Gardens in Owensboro to be placed next to her husband of 51 years. There will be no funeral service, as she wished. If you knew her, please remember the good times you had with her.
