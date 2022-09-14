Sue Ellen Boone, 75, of Owensboro, died Sunday, September 11, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loved ones. She was a homemaker and mother.
Survivors: children, Ricky Johnson, Veronica (Jerry) Graham, Elizabeth (Roger) Imes, and Charles (Sandra) Boone, and siblings, Bonnie Cook and Peggy Marsh.
Service: 1 p.m. Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Boone.
