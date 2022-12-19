Sue Ellen Hale, 65, of Owensboro, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Daviess County on March 13, 1957, to the late Robert I. Scott and Sarah Frances Duff Scott. Sue was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, nurse, and friend. She was a nurse for 31 years, currently at Hermitage Care and Rehabilitation Center. Sue loved cooking and writing out her recipes for others, traveling, and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, David I. Scott.
She leaves behind three daughters and one son, Bambi Alford (Jeremy), Barbi Haley (Roy), Brandi Chappell (Robinn) and Larry D. Hale; two sisters, Nancy Young and Kathy Scott (Jerri); ten grandchildren, Roy, Bret, Britney, Summer, Brandon, Logan, Jasmine, Justin, Sarah, and Alisah; ten great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Joy Hale Braden.
Services will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Sue Ellen Hale Memorial Fund, 3009 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence for her family and donations to the memorial fund may be made on her obituary page at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
