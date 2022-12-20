CENTRAL CITY — Sue Eva Rager, 90, of Central City, died Sunday, December 18, 2022, at 8 p.m. in Central City. Mrs. Rager was born Oct. 2, 1932, in McLean County. She was a member of the First Christian Church in Central City. She loved word searches and UK Wildcat basketball. She never worked a public job, but she was a hard worker. She helped her husband, Leroy, with his job in sales. He worked as a Jewel Tea salesman. Her husband was one of the finest men you would meet. Sue and Leroy enjoyed spending time together making crafts. It was one of their favorite ways to share quality time. Sue helped with her parents and in-laws, and she loved her grandson, Donny, dearly.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Leroy Rager; parents, E.C. and Sally Yewell; sisters, Eula Mae (Bob) Hayes and Louise (Bennie) Ogden; and brothers, Harold Yewell and Russell Yewell.
She is survived by her daughter, Janice (David) James; grandson, Donny (Amanda) James; great-grandsons, Isaac Nelson and Jacob Nelson; and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented