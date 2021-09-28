Sue Evans, 79, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Ohio County, on April 28, 1942 to the late Ben and Hattie Hines Johnson. Sue was a bookkeeper for Griffin Electric and Dyna Electric for 33 years before going on to work for Galloway Electric for 26 years. Sue enjoyed gardening, fishing, cooking, especially for Sunday dinners.
Sue is survived by husband, Joseph Daniel Evans; her children, Darryl Wayne (Carolyn) Evans, of Louisville, and Todd Evans, of Owensboro; her grandchildren, Joseph Evans, of Louisville, and Amy (Alex) Echsner, of Tennessee; her sister, Marcia Jean (Ronnie) Dersch, of Santa Clause, Indiana; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Private services will be held for the family. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Sue will be laid to rest at Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Salvation Army 235 S Ewing Rd, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Salvation Army 235 S Ewing Rd, Owensboro, KY 42301.
