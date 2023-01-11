PALM HARBOUR, Fla. — Sue Gayle Johnson, 84, was called to her Heavenly home Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. She passed away peacefully with her family at her side at Suncoast Hospice House in Palm Harbour, Florida.
Sue Gayle was born March 5, 1938, to Floyd Casper Feldpausch and Beulah Pearl Chapman (Feldpausch). After graduating from Owensboro Catholic High School, she began work at Citizen State Bank where she met her lifelong love, Jerry Johnson.
Sue Gayle loved volunteering at the Owensboro Museum of Fine Arts, painting, gardening, playing cards, horseracing, and travelling the world. She was a successful small business entrepreneur and real estate agent. Her most treasured times were with her family and friends, celebrating each and every moment.
Her Husband, Jerry Johnson, and brothers, Tommy, Carroll, Leon, Don and Ronnie preceded her in death.
She is survived by three sons and their spouses, Scott, Randy (Lydia), and Steve (Heidi); daughter Lori (Darin) Conkright; and seven grandchildren, Ryan, Wilson, Jake (Shannon), Veronica, Stephen (Marissa), Haley, and Connor. She was fortunate to have four great-granddaughters, Scarlett, Blair, Palmer and Lorelei. She also leaves her sister, Charlotte McAlevey (Mike), and brother, Jerry Feldpausch (Becky).
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Utica. Visitation will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dunedin Youth Guild, P.O. Box 1453, Dunedin, FL 34698 or go to Dunedinyouthguild.org.
