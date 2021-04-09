CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Sue Hambleton Belcher, daughter of the late Edward Lee Hambleton and Marian Gregory Hambleton, was born Feb. 25, 1954, in Owensboro. She entered the presence of her Savior on Monday, April 5, 2021, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis at the age of 67 years after a courageous fight with cancer.
She was united in marriage to Gary Belcher on May 31, 1975, in Owensboro. A true partner in life and ministry, Sue excelled in raising their daughters and faithfully served alongside Gary, who survives of the home in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
Sue was known as a gentle mother and grandmother, celebrating the unique personalities and dreams of her children and grandchildren. Her daughters remember with gratitude the comfort they found in her presence.
Never one to draw attention to herself, Sue’s impact on others had a breadth and depth often unknown as she labored quietly to encourage and build up those around her. Every friend of Sue’s knew that she loved and valued them. Her faithful friendship was a living picture of Christ’s faithfulness to her. She was a member of Grace Bible Fellowship in Sikeston, Missouri, and a resident of Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
In addition to her roles as mother and Grammie, Sue continued to invest in future generations through a variety of relationships. She was a stand-in Grammie for all the children in her life, loving them as family, and she recently served as a Pre-K teacher’s assistant at Clippard Elementary in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and by her brother, Lee Hambleton.
In addition to her husband, Gary, she is survived by her daughters, Sarah Belcher of Jackson, Tennessee, and Katie Reimann and husband Josh of Salt Lake City; grandchildren Lily, Noah, Isaac and Adeline Reimann; and sister-in-law Marcy Hambleton.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Lynwood Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Services will then be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church with the Rev. William Marshall and the Rev. Kenny King officiating. Interment will follow in the Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery.
The Belcher family requests that everyone wear a mask at visitation and the services.
Memorials may be made to the Grace Bible Fellowship Building Fund, 1506 N. Main St., Sikeston, MO 63801.
Mathis Funeral Home in Dexter, Missouri, is in charge of arrangements.
