Sue Helen Hill, 89, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at her home with her family by her side and under the care of Hospice of W. Kentucky. The Daviess County native was born Nov. 26, 1933, to the late James U. Hayden and Mary Edna Fischer Hayden. She graduated from Owensboro Catholic High School, class of 1951. She was a devoted and active member of Immaculate Catholic Church and was the first president of the Parrish Council. Sue received the Sophia Award in 2002 at Immaculate. She was also very involved as a leader in the scouting program in Owensboro with both the Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts. Sue found much satisfaction and personal enjoyment in flower gardening.
In addition to her parents, Sue also was preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa Hill; sisters, Mildred, Betty, Lucille, and Doris; and brothers, Norman, John, and Vincent.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of almost 68 years, Billie J. Hill; children, Dan Hill (Linda) of Prescott Valley, Colorado, John Hill (Rhnea) of Evansville, Indiana, and David Hill (Lynn) of Buffalo, New York; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Carol Cecil (Bill); brother, Delbert Hayden; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Immaculate Catholic Church. Burial will be in Mater Dolorosa Cemetery. Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6:30 p.m., Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of W. Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing Owensboro, KY 42301 or The Pitino Shelter, 501 Walnut St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Condolences and memories for Sue’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented