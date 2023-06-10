GREENVILLE — Sue Hellen Waddell Lear, 73, of Greenville, died Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 8:44 a.m. at her home in Greenville. She retired as a clerk from Uncle Lee’s.
Survivors: husband, David Lear; brother, Paul Walker, Sr.; daughters, Tracy Vincent and Jessica Walker; sons, Eugene Waddell, Jr. and John P. Waddell; and stepson, James Lear.
Service: 11 a.m. Monday, June 12, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Graham Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
