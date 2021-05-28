CENTRAL CITY — Sue McRoy Sigers, 77, of Central City, died Thursday, May 27, 2021, at her residence. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and a homemaker.
Survivors include her husband, Bo Sigers; son Mike Utley; daughters Suzie Polley and Shar Greathouse; mother Arlene McRoy; and brothers James, Jerell and John McRoy.
Service: Noon Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Cherry Hill Cemetery. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Saturday.
Capacity and mask guidelines will comply with current state health and public safety directives.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
