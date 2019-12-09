CENTRAL CITY -- Sue Noffsinger, 85, of Central City, died Saturday, Dec. 07, 2019, the Heartford House in Owensboro. She was a homemaker and a member of First Baptist Church in Central City.
Survivors include sons Mickey Noffsinger and Bart Noffsinger; daughters Gina Noffsinger, Leea Brown; brother, Conrad Bowen; and sisters, Barbara Casebier, Raye Donavon, and Faye Warren.
Service: 3 p.m. Friday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery, Central City. Visitation: 11 a.m. Friday.
