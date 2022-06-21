Sue Geneva “Pauline” Sutherland, 74, of Hawesville died at the Oakwood Health Campus in Tell City, IN.
Sue was born in Hancock County June 20, 1947 to the late Waldo and Mary Alberta Carol Tindle. Survivors include her sons, Jeff (Melissa) Smith of Patesville, Pascal (Martina) Smith, Patesville, step-son, Ronnie (Gayle) Hancock of Louisville; daughters, Gwynda (Bub) Litherand, Tell City, Rebecca (TJ) Henderson, Tell City; and eight grandchildren.
A celebration of her life and accomplishments will be 10 a.m., Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Hawesville with Bro. Brian Atkins officiating.
