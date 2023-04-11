CALHOUN — Sue Payne, 79, of Calhoun, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Norreta Sue Knight was born March 9, 1944, in Daviess County to the late Norvis and Rita Murphy Knight and was married to Roland Anthony Payne Feb. 27, 1959. Sue was a homemaker and member of Pleasant Hope General Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, playing Bingo, working puzzles, and spending time with both her family and friends. Sue also loved caring for her dogs, Rosie and Honey Bee.
In addition to her parents, Sue was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Roland Payne, who died Dec. 25, 2014; two brothers, Gayle Cobb and Ricky Cobb; and two sisters, Linda Hillard and Debby Adkins.
Survivors include a daughter, Vicky Roberts (Chad) of Calhoun; two grandchildren, Misty Baird (Brad) and Todd Chambers, both of Calhoun; seven great-grandchildren, Andrea Murray (Mathew), Hallie Baird (Dylan Butterworth), Kyler Fannon, Karissa Fannon (Alex Hayden), Livi Baird, Camden Baird, and Anzlee Chambers; two great-great-grandsons, Montgomery Murray and Tate Hayden; and two brothers, Billy Neal Cobb (Karen) of Minnesota and Tony Cobb (Faye) of Rumsey.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Pleasant Hope General Baptist Church, with the Rev. Tracy Burnett officiating. Burial will be in Calhoun Cemetery in McLean county. Friends may visit with Sue’s family from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Sue’s family.
The Sue Payne family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Pleasant Hope General Baptist Church, 68 Pleasant Hope Church Road, Calhoun, KY 42327.
