HARDINSBURG — Sue Robertson, 84, of Hardinsburg, died Friday, July 3, 2020, at her residence. She was a homemaker and member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church.
Survivors include sons Rick Robertson, Allen Robertson and Mark Robertson; daughters Donna Moore, Brenda Frank, Becky Albin and Janet Goetz; brother Hubert McCoy; and sister Mary Jo McCoy.
A private funeral Mass will be held at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Cloverport, with burial in the Calvary Cemetery in Cloverport. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home in Hardinsburg.
Expressions of sympathy are suggested to Calvary Cemetery.
Commented