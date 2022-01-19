BREMEN — Sue Stogner, 72, of Bremen, died Sunday, January 16, 2022, at 10:20 p.m. at Riverside Health and Rehabilitation Center in Calhoun. Mrs. Stogner was born June 5, 1949, in Muhlenberg County. She was a homemaker and member of Pond River Baptist Church. She loved her family, friends, church, and flea markets. She had a loving, caring heart for everyone. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey Lee Grundy, Edward Cartwright, and Christine Greenwood; son, Billy Ray Stogner; and sister, Zelda Burden.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Herman “Jr.” Stogner; son, Scotty (Mary) Stogner of Bremen; daughter, Tammy (Jarrod) Robertson of Elkton; grandchildren, Brook (Brandon) Wagoner, Cody Stogner, and Kaity Stogner; great-grandchild, Brezy Wagoner; and brothers and sisters, Bubby (Shirley) Grundy of Central City, Jane Judd of Sparta, Tennessee, Maxine (Mike) Woodburn of Sacramento, Wayne (Tammy) Cartwright of Beechmont, and Anna Brown of South Carrollton.
Funeral services
will be 1 p.m. Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Bro. Ron Doss officiating, assisted by Bro. Jimmy Watkins. Burial in Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
