Sue Topmiller Brister, 87, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Twin Rivers Nursing Home. She was born Sept. 13, 1933, in Owensboro to the late Victor and Ruby Mercer Topmiller. Sue retired after 35 years from Owensboro Daviess County Hospital as a registered nurse. She served as the nursing administrator at the Free Clinic in Owensboro and was a former chairman of the Volunteer Action Center. She was a member of the National Association of Orthopedic Nurses and a Kentucky Colonel. She was a member of Third Baptist Church, where she taught youth groups. Sue enjoyed being Mrs. Claus for many years with her husband, Jim.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Brister Jr., in 2005.
She is survived by her son, Spencer K. Brister; daughter Sharon Kaye Brister; two grandchildren, Jacob Ian Wells and Clinton James Hendley; brother Victor Woodward Topmiller Jr.; sister Joan Topmiller McCargish; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 11 a.m. Monday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday and after 9 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
