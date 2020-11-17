HOUSTON, Texas — Sumanlal Chunilal Shah, 96, of Houston, passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in the hospital in Houston, Texas.
He was born in India to Chunilal and Kasumbiben Shah. He and his wife arrived in Owensboro in 1987 before relocating to Rochester, New York, and finally settling in Houston, Texas.
During his lifetime in India, he owned and operated businesses in state of Gujarat, India. He was a devout follower of the Jain religion.
Upon arriving in US, he enjoyed spending his time with immediate and extended families.
The old saying “just stepped out of a bandbox,” describes the stylish Sumanlal to a tee. He often participated in religious activities of the Jain faith. Being an avid reader, he daily kept up with Indian news and politics. As his vision became impaired in recent years, his wife would read the news to him.
He is preceded in death by his son Uresh Shah of Monrovia, California, and two sisters in India.
Those left to honor and cherish his memory include his wife of 74 years, Kusumben; sons, Jiten Shah (Kathryn), of Owensboro, Dipak Shah (Parul), of Philadelphia; daughter, Smita Parmar (Pankaj), of Houston; daughter-in-law, Shefali Shah, of Monrovia; grandchildren, Chris Shah, Monika Matuszak (Andrew), Nina Whalen (Brian), Pratik Shah (Rupal), Zarna Shah, Stavan Parmar (Christina), Sumir Shah (Jaanki), and Priyanka Shah; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson. He is also survived by five sisters and three brothers.
Memorial service will be held at a later date.
