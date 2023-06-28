TELL CITY, INDIANA — Susan A. Jarboe, 77, passed away Thursday, June 22, 2023, at her home in Tell City, Indiana. Susan was born June 4, 1946, in Reynolds Station. She was the daughter of the late Everett and Suella (Harrison) Abbott. Susan was united in marriage May 27, 1967, to Robert John Jarboe. She graduated from Fordsville High School. Susan retired from Perry County Memorial Hospital after 40 years of service. She then took on the role of supervisor and master seam ripper at Becky’s Basement Quilting Group.
Susan first and foremost loved spending time with her family. She loved to hear the chatter of a loud home; this is when she felt the most complete. She enjoyed flowers, playing the piano at Deer Creek Church, and volunteering as a funeral meal organizer. This was actually a gift to the families as she was an amazing cook and has probably fed over half of Perry County at one time or another. Susan could always be found making new friends everywhere she went. She was a member of the Perry County Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. Susan was passionate about her most prized possessions, her grandchildren. If she wasn’t busy with the grandkids, she enjoyed ripping stitches with her quilting club.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Everett and Suella Abbott; her husband of 51 years, Robert “Bob” Jarboe; in-laws, Robert and Mary Jarboe; sister, Jane Abbott; sister-in-law, Wilma Boehman; brothers-in-law, Greg Epple, Don Braun, and Dennis Hoffman; daughter-in-law, Karen Jarboe; niece, Sherri Braun; and nephew, Nick Philipps.
Survivors include her three children, John Jarboe (Stacey) of rural Tell City, Indiana, Missi Rowe (Marcus) of Nashville, Tennessee, and Zach Jarboe (Tracy) of rural Tell City, Indiana; seven grandchildren, John Robert Jarboe, Liv Williams, Sam and Sophia Rowe, and Jaylyn, Kaydyn, and Brooklyn Jarboe; one great-grandchild, Reyna; brothers, Jim Abbott (Elizabeth) of Pensacola, Florida and Tom Abbott (Helen) of Reynolds Station; sister, Jennifer Northern of Owensboro; four sisters-in-law, Rose Braun, Connie Hoffman, Linda Kramer (Keith), and Kathy Epple; brother-in-law, Ronnie Boehman; along with several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Deer Creek Baptist Church. Burial will be in Deer Creek Baptist Church Cemetery at a later date. Visitation is 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home in Tell City, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Becky’s Basement Quilting Group, c/o Bev Keller, P.O. BOX 271, Tell City, IN 47586.
Commented