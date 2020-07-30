Susan Anne Langan, 66, of Ocoee, Florida, and formerly of Owensboro passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, after her battle with the coronavirus. Born Oct. 18, 1953, in Suffern, New York, to the late Mike and Ginny Palyo, Susan worked for AT&T for a period of time and retired from Walt Disney World after 20 years. She loved being surrounded by her family and had a soft spot in her heart for animals, enjoyed spending time gardening and loved to sit outside in the swing watching and listening to the birds sing. Susan had a special place in her heart for cardinals, as she felt they were watching over her.
In addition to her parents, Susan also was preceded in death by her infant son, Michael Christopher Langan in 1983. Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 43 years, Robert G. Langan; daughter, Kimberlee Ann Langan, both of Ocoee; son, Adam McCord Langan of Williston, Florida; a stepson, Robert Gregory “Greg” Langan of Frankfort; two stepdaughters, Deborah (Debi) Jean Lancaster of Versailles and Marcia Lynn Ward of Georgetown; five granddaughters, Britney Nicole Ward, Hailey Madison Ward, April Marie Lancaster, Shelby Dawson Langan and Elizabeth Aria Langan; three sisters, Rosemary Sette of Forest, Virginia, Patty Young of Charlevoix, Michigan, and Janie Morgan of Lynchburg, Virginia; nephews, Frank and Mark Sette, Paul and Michael Nawrocki, and Scott Morgan; and niece, Kristin Nawrocki.
There will be a private visitation and a funeral service with limited attendance at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery in Owensboro.
In lieu of flowers, the Langan Family asks for donations to be made to the American Lung Association. A special memorial has been set up for Susan, and these donations will go directly to lung cancer research. Contributions may be made to www.action.lung.org/goto/SusanAnneLangan. Checks may be made payable to the American Lung Association, 851 Outer Road, Orlando, FL 32814. Please write “Memorial-Susan Anne Langan” on the memo line. The Langan Family thanks you for your love and support.
Memories and condolences for the family of Susan may be left at www.glenncares.com.
