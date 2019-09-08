HAWESVILLE -- Susan Barger Mayes, 72, of Hawesville, passed away Sept. 4, 2019, at home. She was born July 16, 1947, in Owensboro, to the late John Randall and Elizabeth Lucille Barger. Susan is also preceded in death by her brother, Michael Norris Barger. She retired as a maintenance clerk from Hill Air Force Base in Utah, loved cross stitch and caring for her animals. Susan donated frequently to Spay-A-Stray Owensboro and OASIS.
She is survived by her sister, Randalyn Barger (Shane) Smith, and their children, Benjamin S. Johnson, Michael A. Smith, Jeremy B. Smith and Holly R. McCarty. Susan is also survived by a nephew, Timothy Michael Barger, and cousins John Quiggins, David Quiggins and Cindy Quiggins McComus Tutt.
Services are private. Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Susan Barger Mayes may be shared online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented