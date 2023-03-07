Susan Elizabeth Moxley, 62, of Owensboro, died Sunday, Mar. 5, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was a retired Grits driver. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and loved her cat, Chloe. She enjoyed collecting Johnny Depp memorabilia and pink flamingo memorabilia.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Rena Decker.
She is survived by a daughter, Elizabeth (Tony) Kiefer of Owensboro; a son, Jessie (Katrina) Moxley of Fordsville; grandchildren, Jayden and Jayda of Fordsville, Danika of Owensboro, and Sterling of Ireland, Indiana; and a sister, Deb Brooks Washer of El Paso, Illinois.
A funeral service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family for funeral expenses.
Care has been entrusted to Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville.
Condolences may be made at gearycares.com.
