Susan Fralick Miller, 63, of Owensboro, lost her battle with cancer Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at the Heartford House and went to be with Jesus.
She was born Oct. 14, 1959, in Princeton to Alice Conley Naccarato and the late Joseph Fralick.
She was a 1978 graduate of Caldwell County High School.
Susan was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church and taught in the children’s ministry for many years.
Her sweet spirit just drew the little ones to her, and she was totally loved.
She was employed at the West End Child Development Center as a teaching assistant at Seven Hills Preschool.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Donnie Miller, and her brother, Teddy Taylor, Jr.
She is survived by her mother, Alice Naccarato; daughter, Jessica Miller; sisters, Meretta Hall, Vangie Darst, Sherry Sun, and Debbie Nelson; as well as several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, at Bellevue Baptist Church, 4950 State Route 56, Owensboro, with Reverend Greg Faulls officiating.
Visitation is 3 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, D.C. 20090-7251.
Care has been entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
