LEWISPORT — Susan Gail Greenfield, 66, of Lewisport, passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at her home. She was born May 26, 1953, in Daviess County to the late William H. and E. Gwendolyn Clarke White. Susan worked for Marshall County Clerk’s Office for many years.
She is survived by her sisters, Betty Waid (Jimmie) and Kathy Sanders (William); brother William White II (Diane); and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to your local Humane Society.
