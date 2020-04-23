ROCKPORT, Ind. — Susan Jane Pounds, 83, of Rockport, Indiana, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Miller’s Merry Manor. Susan was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and worked at the Spencer County Public Library.
Survivors include her son, Kerry Pounds; and her sister, Mary Ann Stoermer.
Graveside service: 11 a.m. Monday at Sunset Hill Cemetery, Rockport, Indiana. Visitation: After noon Sunday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana.
Memorial contributions: Spencer County Public Library.
Commented