CENTRAL CITY — Susan Marie Burnett, 66, of Central City, died Thursday, January 27, 2022, at 8:53 p.m. at her residence. Susan was born December 7, 1955, in Germany. She was a homemaker and member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
She is survived by her son, Jason Burnett; granddaughter, Valkyrie Burnett; mother, Retha Baize; brothers, Steven Baize and Daniel Baize; and sister, Kathy Myers.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Central City, with Fr. Will Thompson officiating. Burial in New Hope Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Prayer services will be held on Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
