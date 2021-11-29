CENTRAL CITY — Susan Marie Neal, 65, of Central City died Sunday, November 28, 2021 at the Heartford House in Owensboro. She was a homemaker and a member of the Central City Church of Christ.
Survivors include her daughters, Leslie (Frederick) Robinson, Jennifer Neal, Hollie (Kyle) Payton; brothers, Bucky (Connie) Edwards, Shawn Edwards.
Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Fairmount Cemetery in Central City. Visitation: From 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at the funeral home.
