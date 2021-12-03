Ding Dong the Wicked Witch is Dead! Susan Marie Sweat, 77, born in Marlborough, Massachusetts, on Aug. 6, 1944, died at 3:10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Twin Rivers Nursing Home in Owensboro. Susan, also known as Susie, spent her younger years as a dancer. She loved music of all genres. Susie spent much of her time doing arts and crafts. She also liked to paint, embroider and crochet. Susie was a 4-H leader and softball coach. She was a connoisseur of snacks, and she never met a Twinkie she didn’t like.
Susan is survived by her two daughters, Karrie Pearson and Shellie Midgette, both of Owensboro; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a brother, Chester Parsons and his wife, Margaret, of Port Charlotte, Florida.
There will be no services per Susan’s request. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of her arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to your favorite charity in Susan’s name.
